Man, 26, sentenced to 15 years in prison for blowing up ATM in Philadelphia during civil unrest in 2020

A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for blowing up an ATM during the civil unrest in spring 2020.

According to United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams, 26-year-old David Elmakayes was given the sentence and three years of supervised release for "using an explosive device to damage an ATM machine and for illegally possessing a firearm."

Elmakayes was charged with malicious damage of property with an explosive device, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and related charges on June 18, 2020.

Officials say on the night of June 3, 2020, he used an explosive device to damage an ATM on the 200 block of East Westmoreland Street in North Philadelphia.

According to authorities, at the time of his arrest, Elmakayes also had three more explosive devices in his possession along with a .32 caliber pistol.

"This defendant took advantage of a volatile situation on the streets of Philadelphia to commit a dangerous act that could have injured many people," Williams said.

"Damaging property with an explosive device and illegally carrying a firearm are federal crimes which our Office will aggressively prosecute. Elmakayes will now spend 15 years in prison for these crimes."