“I was numb:” Mom of teen Chick-fil-A employee shot by delivery driver says bullet still in leg

The mother of a teenage Chick-fil-a employee who police say was shot by a disgruntled delivery driver Monday night says her son is home from the hospital with a bullet still lodged inside his leg.

The teen was found shot in the knee when police responded to the fast-food restaurant on Adams Avenue in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between a delivery service driver and store employees over a pick-up order.

According to police, a serve brought a DoorDash driver a pick-up order that the driver claimed was missing a second milkshake. When asked to see a receipt, police say the driver pulled out a gun and put it on his lap.

The serve called over his team leader, the 17-year-old victim, who asked the driver to give back the order, according to police. The driver sped off when a manager came out of the restaurant to intercede.

Police say the driver circled back and fired one shot through the entrance of the Chick-fil-a, striking the teen in the knee. Other people inside the restaurant were within range of the gunfire, according to police.

"I could be burying my son right now over a milkshake," the teen's mother said. "I was numb, I couldn’t process it, it was absolutely terrifying."

After a short pursuit, officers found the car abandoned in an alleyway with no one inside. A man then approached and told police he was not driving the car, but needed his belongings from inside.

He was taken into custody after police recognized a tattoo on his neck that witnesses pointed out. The teen later positively identified the driver, according to police.

The victim’s mother said her son is a hard worker, and initiated getting the job in the first place, even though she wanted him to focus solely on school.

"He’s a great kid, he said, ‘Mom, I don’t want anything from you, I’m not asking you for anything'," she said.

The suspect, who police say was not licensed to carry a gun and has prior contact with police, is expected to be charged with aggravated assault.

"Evil is evil, and it doesn’t need a rhyme or a reason, it doesn’t need a cause, just give them the milkshake," says the teen’s mom. "Whatever it is, your phone, just give it, just give it."

William W. Bodine High School is collecting donations for the teen through Friday.



In a letter sent to the family, they said in part: "Please give him our best wishes for a speedy recovery and let him know we are thinking of him. We will welcome him back and support him academically and emotionally in the fall."