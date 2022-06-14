Off-duty corrections officer shot while leaving for work in Germantown, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a corrections officer was shot while leaving for work Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Germantown section.
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on the 300 block of Earlham Terrace.
Police say the victim was approached by three suspects before being shot.
The condition of the victim was not immediately known, but police were reportedly able to speak to him.
No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.