Police: Man, 51, shot and killed in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night in North Philadelphia.

Police say gunfire erupted on the 2800 block of North Bonsall Street just after 11 p.m.

A 51-year-old man was reportedly shot six times, including once in the face. The victim was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not identified a suspect at this time. No word on what caused the shooting.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP