Police: Man, 51, shot and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night in North Philadelphia.
Police say gunfire erupted on the 2800 block of North Bonsall Street just after 11 p.m.
A 51-year-old man was reportedly shot six times, including once in the face. The victim was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities have not identified a suspect at this time. No word on what caused the shooting.
