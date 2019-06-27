Police: Man, 56, dies in possible assault, suspects sought

Police are investigating a possible assault incident that resulted in the death of a 56-year-old man in Olney Wednesday night.

According to investigators, officers were called to the 5800 block of Masher Street shortly after 9 p.m. for a 'hospital case.' Medics transported the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around midnight.

Police say early investigative leads point to a verbal argument that escalated into a phyical attack involving two suspects. The unknown men allegedly punched and kicked the victim, according to detectives.

Police are searching for two men in their early 20s, approximately 5'8, in connection with the incident. Police say one of the men was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants with 'twisted style' hair. The second suspect was wearing a black t-shirt and grey pants with low cut hair, investigators say.

Anyone with information of this incident can contact police at 215-686-3153.