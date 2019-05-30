Police: Man, 73, run over in Kensington hit-and-run

Police say a 73-year-old man was struck and run over by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities the collision happened on the 3200 block of G Street around 3:30 p.m.

Surveillance footage released by police shows a gray colored Mercury Mountaineer strike the victim who was attempting to cross the street. Police say the driver ran over the victim while fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained critical injuries and was taken to Temple University Hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact investigators at 215-686-8477.