Police: Man, 74, falls to his death while working on roof in West Philadelphia

Authorities say a 74-year-old man died after he fell from the roof of a property in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

The unnamed man was said to be working on the second floor roof of a property on the 200 block of South 46th Street when he fell to his death.

He was rushed by ambulance to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 3:30 p.m., according to police.

Authorities have not said what caused the man to fall.