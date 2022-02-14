Police: Man arrested after shooting dozens of rounds from AR-15, killing neighbor

article

Police in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania have arrested a man accused of shooting his AR-15 outside of his home on Sunday.

Police said they responded to reports of gunfire in the Unit Block of Penn Blvd. When they arrived on scene, Yousuf Bahal was found actively firing the weapon, according to police.

East Landsdowne police officer Daryl Savitski arrived on scene and Bahal dropped the weapon before being taken into custody.

Authorities say while searching the area, a 35-year-old woman in a neighboring home was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to U. Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she died.

Bahal has been charged with criminal homicide and committed to the Delaware County Prison.

