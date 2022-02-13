Police: Man extremely critical after shooting in West Philadelphia

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the back in the head in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of North Wanamaker Street.

Police say they found the 40-year-old man suffering from the gunshot wound to the head and he was rushed to a local hospital. He is listed in extremely critical condition.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter