Police: Man extremely critical after shooting in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the back in the head in West Philadelphia.
The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of North Wanamaker Street.
Police say they found the 40-year-old man suffering from the gunshot wound to the head and he was rushed to a local hospital. He is listed in extremely critical condition.
A motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time.
No arrests have been made.
