2 men shot and killed in Kingsessing, police say

Two people are dead after a late night shooting in the Kingsessing section of the city.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on the 5700 block of Belmar Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two men shot and killed. One of the men was shot multiple times in the head, chest, and leg.

The other man was shot multiple times in the chest and head.

Neither man has been identified yet.

So far, no arrests have been made.

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter