Man found stabbed to death at Wawa in South Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police say a man has been found stabbed to death outside of a Wawa in South Philadelphia.

Police say the stabbing happened early Monday on South Columbus Boulevard.

According to authorities, a customer thought the man was asleep at the time but when police arrived, they found the man found stabbed to death.

The man's car was running and the man's foot was still firmly on the brake.

According to authorities, the 50-year-old man was stabbed once in the stomach.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain uncertain as well.

A weapon was not found at the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

