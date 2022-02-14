Man found stabbed to death at Wawa in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man has been found stabbed to death outside of a Wawa in South Philadelphia.
Police say the stabbing happened early Monday on South Columbus Boulevard.
According to authorities, a customer thought the man was asleep at the time but when police arrived, they found the man found stabbed to death.
The man's car was running and the man's foot was still firmly on the brake.
According to authorities, the 50-year-old man was stabbed once in the stomach.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain uncertain as well.
A weapon was not found at the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 2 men shot and killed in Kingsessing, police say
- Man dies after being shot inside car in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
- At least 20 shots fired at delivery driver in Queen Village, police say
- Man found shot in Kensington driven to hospital by officers, police say
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement