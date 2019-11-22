Police: Man arrested after stabbing 2 teens on SEPTA train

article

Police have arrested a man who they say stabbed two teenagers on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.

Claude Spencer, 43, has been charged with attempted murder and related offenses.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Friday at Logan Station in Olney.

On Tuesday, police were responding to a disturbance on the 5000 block of Osage Avenue when one of the people involved in the dispute reportedly told authorities that the opposing person was the man who committed the Broad Street Line stabbings.

Police notified SEPTA Transit Police, who executed a search warrant on the suspect's house. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

The 17-year-old victims are recovering from their injuries, according to police.

