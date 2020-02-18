Police: Man charged in double stabbing outside Chickie's & Pete's

article

Police have charged a man for his alleged role in a double stabbing outside Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia.

Michael Forte, 27, was arrested Friday. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault and related offenses.

The incident occurred outside Chickie's & Pete's on Packer Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.

According to police, a group of friends had just left the bar when a man and woman began to yell at them and a fight broke out. Investigators said 29-year-old Carol Leidy punched and grabbed the hair of two women in the group before Forte stabbed two men during the altercation.

Carol Leidy

A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and hospitalized in critical condition. A 24-year-old man stabbed in the chest and abdomen was hospitalized in stable condition.

Forte fled the scene but returned to pick up Leidy, police said.

Leidy was charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and related offenses.

The incident remains under investigation.

