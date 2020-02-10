Police: Woman charged in connection with brawl, double stabbing outside Chickie's & Pete's

article

Police say a 29-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a brawl and stabbing outside of Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia.

The incident occurred outside Chickie's & Pete's on Packer Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a group of friends just left the bar when a man and woman began to yell at them and a fight broke out. Investigators say Leidy punched and grabbed the hair of two women in the group before the male suspect stabbed two men in the group during the altercation.

The male suspect fled the scene after the stabbing but returned to pick up Leidy, police said.

A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and hospitalized in critical condition. A 24-year-old man stabbed in the chest and abdomen was hospitalized in stable condition.

Carol Leidy, 29, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal conspiracy and related offenses. Police continue to search for the stabbing male suspect.

It wasn't clear what sparked the brawl.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.

