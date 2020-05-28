Police: Man charged in shooting death of 9-year-old boy in Ogontz

article

Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy at a home in Ogontz.

Syiede Booker, 30, has reportedly been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Endangering Welfare of Child and related crimes.

Police say the boy, identified as Rajib Ingram, was shot in the face inside a home on the 5900 block of North 20th Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday. According to the district attorney's office, his 15-year-old brother discovered Rajib's body.

Rajib was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he died.

District Attorney Krasner says, Booker lied to investigators about his role in the shooting. According to Krasner, an investigation revealed that Booker left the weapon where a child could easily find it.

"Kids and firearms do not belong anywhere near each other," Krasner said in an email. "I’m again urging Philadelphians with guns at home to keep them locked and out of reach of children.”

FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza reported Tuesday a gun had been recovered in a grassy area near where the shooting happened.

More information about the circumstances that lead to the shooting is forthcoming.

