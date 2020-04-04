Police: Man claims to not remember being shot after x-ray reveals bullet in hip

article

Authorities say a Kensington man who was taken to the hospital after complaining about pelvic pain was later found to have been shot.

According to police, the 55-year-old man claimed the pain started after a recent fall. Medics transported the man to Episcopal Hospital just before 4 p.m.

An x-ray later revealed the victim had been shot once in the left hip. The man reportedly told investigators that he did not remember being shot.

The man is currently in stable condition as police investigate the incident.

