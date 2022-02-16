Police: Man critical after being stabbed multiple times inside Kensington home

article

A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed multiple times inside a Kensington home.

The incident happened at approximately 4:39 a.m. on the 2900 block of Ruth Street.

Police say a 30-year-old man was stabbed to the forehead, abdomen, left shoulder, and both thighs.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

An arrest has been made and a weapon was recovered. An investigation remains active.

___

