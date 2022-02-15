Police: Man critical after stabbing in East Germantown

article

A man is making a recovery after he was stabbed in the East Germantown section of the city.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 5100 block of Rubicam Street.

Poice say a 40-year-old man suffered one stab wound to the chest. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests were immediately made and no weapons were recovered either.

An investigation remains active and ongoing.

