Police: Man critical in double shooting in North Philadelphia

Authorities say a man is in critical condition after a double shooting Sunday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

According to police, gunfire erupted on the 2000 block of North 30th Street just before 3 p.m.

Police say two victims were found on the scene.

A man reportedly sustained multiple gunshot wounds through the body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the other victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. He is reportedly in stable condition at Temple.

No word on what sparked the shooting. Police have not made any arrests.

