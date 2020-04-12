Police: Man critical in double shooting in North Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is in critical condition after a double shooting Sunday afternoon in North Philadelphia.
According to police, gunfire erupted on the 2000 block of North 30th Street just before 3 p.m.
Police say two victims were found on the scene.
A man reportedly sustained multiple gunshot wounds through the body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
Police say the other victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. He is reportedly in stable condition at Temple.
No word on what sparked the shooting. Police have not made any arrests.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP