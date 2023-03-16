Police: Man critically injured in Philadelphia double shooting

A man and a woman were both shot Thursday evening in Philadelphia, according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 600 block of South 53rd Street around 6:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police found a 20-year-old man shot five times, including once in the back and chest. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where police say he was placed in "extremely critical condition."

Authorities say a 30-year-old woman later arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was placed in stable condition.

An apprehension was made in connection to the shooting, but police have not said how the suspect may have been connected to the shooting.