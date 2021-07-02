Police: Man dies after being shot 15 times in North Philadelphia
article
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man has died after he was shot 15 times in North Philadelphia.
It happened on the 2600 block of North Hollywood Street around 9:45 p.m. Friday.
The man was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he died shortly before 10 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
__
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement