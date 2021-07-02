Police: Man dies after being shot 15 times in North Philadelphia

article

Police say a man has died after he was shot 15 times in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2600 block of North Hollywood Street around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

The man was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he died shortly before 10 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

