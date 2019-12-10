Police: Man dies after being shot in face in Fern Rock
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man has died after being shot in the face in Fern Rock.
It happened on the 1300 block of West Chew Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, the 20-year-old man was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he died.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
