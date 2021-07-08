Police: Man dies after he was found suffering from head wound in Point Breeze

article

A man has died after Philadelphia police say he was shot in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police responded to a call of a hospital case on the 2200 block of Fernon Street.

Medics and police arrived on location and pronounced the man dead after they believe he suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim has yet to be identified by police, but they say he appears to be in his 30s.

Investigators say no ballistic evidence was recovered from the scene, and police radio did not receive any reports of gunfire in the area.

They also say some cash was found in the street near where the victim was found, so the incident could have been related to a robbery.

Police say there are cameras in the area they are hoping captured something.

The investigation is ongoing.

