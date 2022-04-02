Police: Man driving at high rate of speed killed after crashing into parked cars in Wynnefield
article
PHILADELPHIA - An unidentified man is dead after crashing into several parked cars in Wynnefield on Saturday, police say.
According to Philadelphia police, officers with the 19th District responded to the 2000 block of N 54th Street at 1:30 p.m.
The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was driving a White Hyundai Elantra north on 54th Street at a high rate of speed when he swerved and hit multiple parked cars, police say.
Authorities say he was transported to Lankenau Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m.
___
