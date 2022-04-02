Expand / Collapse search

Police: Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed after crash in Mayfair

Philadelphia
Police say two people are dead after a crash in Mayfair. 

PHILADELPHIA - Two people have died after a car crash in Mayfair on Saturday morning, authorities say. 

According to police, the incident happened on the 6400 block of Frankford Avenue at 11:45 a.m. 

Authorities say, a red Ford F250 was traveling north on Frankford Avenue when it was cut off by a motorcycle moving west on Passmore. 

Police say the motorcyclist, 62, was ejected onto the sidewalk. 

He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by medics and was pronounced dead at 12:31 p.m., according to officials. 

Additionally, police say the Ford lost control of the car and struck a man sitting on a bench. 

After the red Ford F250 was cut off by a motorcycle, the driver swerved, fatally striking a pedestrian sitting on a bench. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:06 p.m., according to authorities. 

No arrests have been made. 

