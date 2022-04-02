Police: Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed after crash in Mayfair

article

Two people have died after a car crash in Mayfair on Saturday morning, authorities say.

According to police, the incident happened on the 6400 block of Frankford Avenue at 11:45 a.m.

Authorities say, a red Ford F250 was traveling north on Frankford Avenue when it was cut off by a motorcycle moving west on Passmore.

Police say the motorcyclist, 62, was ejected onto the sidewalk.

He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by medics and was pronounced dead at 12:31 p.m., according to officials.

Additionally, police say the Ford lost control of the car and struck a man sitting on a bench.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:06 p.m., according to authorities.

No arrests have been made.

