Police: Man found dead in Manayunk home under construction

Published 
Updated 1:15PM
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
FILE PHOTO-Police tape secures a crime scene. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are conducting a death investigation in Manayunk, authorities say. 

According to police, a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a home under construction on the 4600 block of Silverwood Street Saturday morning. 

Authorities say construction workers found the body. 

The man was pronounced dead at 10:32 a.m., police say. 

No additional information was released by police. 

