Police: Man found dead in Manayunk home under construction
article
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are conducting a death investigation in Manayunk, authorities say.
According to police, a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a home under construction on the 4600 block of Silverwood Street Saturday morning.
Authorities say construction workers found the body.
The man was pronounced dead at 10:32 a.m., police say.
No additional information was released by police.
___
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Branden Sisca laid to rest following I-95 crash in Philadelphia
- Suspects used pepper spray in armed robbery of Philadelphia daycare, police say
- EF-1 tornado touched down in Bucks County Thursday night, National Weather Service says
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement