Police: Man found dead in Manayunk home under construction

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are conducting a death investigation in Manayunk, authorities say.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a home under construction on the 4600 block of Silverwood Street Saturday morning.

Authorities say construction workers found the body.

The man was pronounced dead at 10:32 a.m., police say.

No additional information was released by police.

