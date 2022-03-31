Bucks County pizzeria owner charged with murder in partner’s death

article

The owner of a Bucks County pizzeria has been charged with murder after authorities say she shot and killed her longtime partner earlier this month.

Anna Maria Tolomello, 48, is accused of fatally shooting Giovanni Gallina, 65, inside a home they shared in the Chalfont section of Hilltown Township. The two also owned Pina’s Pizza in New Britain.

She faces several charges including criminal homicide, abuse of corpse, and related offenses.

Authorities say their investigation began when Gallina’s son informed them that he had not heard from his father since March 16. Tolomello had said Gallina was out of town and did not report him missing, authorities say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Police met Tolomello at her home on Tuesday to execute a search warrant. At that time, authorities say she told officers that she knew why they were at her home and ‘unprompted, told police she shot Gallina in self-defense.’

Tolomello then allegedly told investigators that the body was ‘wrapped up’ in a bedroom and that she had shot him once in the head with a handgun back on March 16.

Officers searched the home and found Gallina’s body wrapped in a blue tarp inside the home’s master bedroom. He was found to have a single gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation is ongoing and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter