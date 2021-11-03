Police: Man fatally shoots 2 in Chester County before killing self

article

State Police say a man killed two people found inside a Chester County home before fleeing from two crash scenes and then killing himself.

Shortly after 1 a.m., State Troopers responded to the 300 block of Ashmun Avenue in Lower Oxford Township for a report of two subjects in cardiac arrest.

Emergency crews found two adults unresponsive at the location and attempted life-saving measures, but both succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Police say Kimberly Harris, 53, and Jordan Foster, 22, engaged in a physical altercation with Timothy Harris, 40. During this altercation, Timothy Harris is accused of shooting both Kimberly Harris and Jordan Foster, police say.

The exact time of the homicide is still under investigation, however, while conducting this investigation, State Police received a report for a hit-and-run around 9:45 p.m. in East Marlborough Township involving what ended up being the suspect.

Timothy Harris then fled the scene of the first crash and subsequently crashed again in Kennett Township. Harris exited his vehicle and shot himself. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to police.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office has previously identified the suspect as a ‘Lincoln University man’ but has not released more details on any relationship. The investigation is ongoing.

