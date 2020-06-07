Police: Man fatally shot 5 times at home in West Philadelphia

article

Authorities say a man is dead after he was shot several times at a home in West Philadelphia on Sunday.

According to police, the shooting happened on South Ruby Street just before 4 p.m.

The 42-year-old victim was reportedly shot five times, including four times in the abdomen and once in the jaw.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead by medics a short time after their arrival.

No arrests have been reported. A motive for the shooting in under investigation.

