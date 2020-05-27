Police: Man fatally shot after allegedly attempting to steal DJ equipment in Port Richmond

article

Authorities say a man who believed his DJ equipment was the target of a robbery shot and killed a fleeing suspect Wednesday morning in Port Richmond.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Somerset Street just before 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police reportedly found a 39-year-old man lying in the street with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter told police that he caught the man stealing DJ equipment from his trailer and shot him when the suspect attempted to flee to a getaway car on East Thompson Street.

Police say the 37-year-old shooter was placed under arrest and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

