Police: Man fatally shot while sitting in car in North Philadelphia

As gun violence continues in Philadelphia, police are investigating another shooting that left one man dead.

According to Philadelphia police, the incident happened around midnight when officers with the 26th district responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive man in a car in a parking lot on the 1400 block of North Hutchinson Street.

Police say when officers and medics arrived they found a 32-year-old man in a Nissan slumped over in the driver's seat bleeding heavily from the neck.

He was unresponsive and the car's engine was still running, authorities say.

According to police, medics pronounced him dead on scene at 12:08 a.m.

Philadelphia police investigating overnight shooting that left 1 man dead in North Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says police found something unusual while investigating the crime scene.

A Dodge Durango parked two spots away from the Nissan had a semi-automatic handgun in plain view in the rear floorboards and a loaded magazine in the front center console, according to Small.

Police say they are unsure if it is related to this case.

The Nissan with the victim is registered to New Jersey, according to Small.

There is no description of a suspect or a motive at this time, police say.

The shooting happened less than a mile away from Temple University's campus, adding to the concerns students and residents have about increased violence in the area.

