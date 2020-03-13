Police: Man fatally stabbed in Kensington
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Kensington.
It happened on the 2800 block of Boudinot Street around 8:20 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the man was stabbed once in the side. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
So far, no arrests have been made. A knife was recovered at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
