Police: Man fatally stabbed in Kensington

Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Kensington.

It happened on the 2800 block of Boudinot Street around 8:20 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the man was stabbed once in the side. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made. A knife was recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

