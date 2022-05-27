Police: Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the back in Kingsessing

article

A man is in critical condition after being shot in Kingsessing Friday, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 9:21 a.m. on the 1500 block of S 52nd Street.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the back.

He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition, per officials.

No arrest has been made and a weapon has not been recovered, according to authorities.