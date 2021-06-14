Police: Man in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Fairhill

article

More bloodshed in Philadelphia as an unidentified man lies in critical condition in a North Philly hospital.

According to authorities, police responded to the 400 block of West Indiana Avenue Monday, about 8:15 in the evening.

Officers discovered an unidentified man, they say is about 25-years-old, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

