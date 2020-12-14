Police: Man in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Kensington

article

A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Kensington.

Officials say the man, believed to be between the ages of 35 and 40, was on the 1900 block of East Allegheny Avenue, crossing at mid-block, about 8 p.m. Monday when he was hit by the vehicle.

The man was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

According to officials, the vehicle and driver remained at the scene.

