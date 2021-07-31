Police: Man in critical condition after shooting in Logan

article

A young man has been hospitalized after he was shot multiple times in the Logan section of the city.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on the 4500 block of North 15th Street.

Police say the 19-year-old man was shot six times by an unknown doer.

The man was taken by private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter