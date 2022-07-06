Police: Man in his 60s fatally struck by vehicle on Aramingo Avenue

article

A man has died after authorities say he was fatally struck by a vehicle in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 10:20 a.m. on the 4100 block of Aramingo Avenue.

Police say the victim, a man in his 60s, walking along the street when he was struck by a silver Hyundai Sonata that was traveling southbound on Aramingo Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics. The driver of the Hyundai remained on the scene.

The northbound lanes of Aramingo Avenue were closed following the crash and only one lane was open on the southbound lanes.