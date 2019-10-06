Police: Man killed, 2 women kidnapped during North Philly home invasion; brothers charged

A man was killed and two women were kidnapped during a home invasion and two robberies in North Philadelphia, according to police.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. Saturday at 19th Street and Susquehanna Avenue.

Police said two armed men kicked in the door of a suspected drug house in an attempted robbery. While demanding money, the suspects tied up 52-year-old Curtis Lamont Hill and shot him in the back of the head.

Lamont Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The supects fled on foot, taking two women and a pair of pants belonging to a second man with them.

Police said the suspects then tried to break into another suspected drug house on the 1700 block of Diamond Street, firing shots at a man who answered the door. The women were able to flee themselves and fled, and the man at the door also fled and flagged down officers. The suspects fled down a nearby alleyway, where they were apprehended by police.

Brothers Dominic Wellmon, 28, and Mark Wellmon, 31, were charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping and related offenses.

A backpack and ski mask believed to have been used by the suspects during the homicide were recovered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.