Police: Man killed in shooting in North Philadelphia

A man has died after a shooting in North Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 2500 block of North 6th Street on the highway.

Police say, a 29-year-old man was shot one time in the chin and one time in the chest. He was dropped off at a firehouse by a private vehicle and then transported to Temple University Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 2:07 p.m.

An arrests has been made and a weapon has been recovered.

