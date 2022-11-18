Police: Man moving boxes from office carjacked at gunpoint in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are working to identify two suspects who stole a man's car in North Philadelphia earlier this week.

According to authorities, the incident happened Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of N Hancock Street.

Police say a man, 32, was moving boxes from his office to his vehicle when he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns.

The men ordered the victim to lay on the ground and cover his face, telling him that he would not be shot if he remained quiet, according to officials.

The suspects searched his pockets for valuables before taking his car keys and hopping in the man's 2018 Honda Accord sedan with New Jersey tags, per police.

Police released surveillance video of the incident, which shows the suspects dressed in all black arriving at the location. Video also shows them approaching the victim with guns drawn.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online here.