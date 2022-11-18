Suspects who shot man during robbery in Lawndale sought, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who shot a man during a robbery in Lawndale.

According to police, the incident happened on the 4700 block of Bingham Street on November 12.

Authorities say a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg in a robbery committed by three men.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police released surveillance video which shows one of the suspects moments before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online here.