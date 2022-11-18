Suspects who shot man during robbery in Lawndale sought, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who shot a man during a robbery in Lawndale.
According to police, the incident happened on the 4700 block of Bingham Street on November 12.
Authorities say a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg in a robbery committed by three men.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition, according to police.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Caught on camera: Masked suspects steal ATM from Olney deli at gunpoint, police say
- SEPTA to pilot AI-based camera program that can detect when a gun is drawn
- Police: Officer injured in two-vehicle crash in Germantown
Police released surveillance video which shows one of the suspects moments before the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online here.