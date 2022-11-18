Caught on camera: Masked suspects steal ATM from Olney deli at gunpoint, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects caught on video robbing a market in Olney.

According to police, the robbery occurred on Thursday night just before 8:00 p.m. at a deli on the corner of the 200 block of W Olney Avenue.

Authorities say two masked men entered the store and one threatened a store employee with a black handgun while the second man went to the back of the deli and removed an ATM in the back.

The second man then dragged the ATM outside of the deli and placed it inside a gray 2010-2012 Toyota RAV4 they parked on the sidewalk before entering the store, police say.

The car has a temporary Pennsylvania tag 3953871, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip by calling Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip here.