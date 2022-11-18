Video: Police searching for gunman who fatally shot man at close range in East Mount Airy

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help with an ongoing homicide investigation from March.

Police say the fatal shooting occurred on March 31, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. on the 8400 block of Forrest Avenue.

According to authorities, a man was approached by the gunman, who fired multiple shots at him at close range, striking him in the head and torso.

The victim later died from his injuries, police say.

Officials say the gunman fled the scene in a light-colored Nissan Maxima and was last seen going west on Easton Road toward Stenton Avenue.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online here.