Police: Man robs Wynnefield Xfinity store, gets away with thousands of dollars

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify a suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a Philadelphia Xfinity store.

According to police, the robbery occurred on October 9 at 11:15 a.m. at the Xfinity store on City Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect walked into the store and kept his hands in his pocket as if he was holding a weapon when he ordered employees to give him money.

The store employees took the deposit bag with several thousand dollars inside and tossed it towards the suspect, who then took it and fled the scene, officials say.

Police released surveillance video of the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.