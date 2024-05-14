Woman in 'Villains' shirt steals $1,600 in cosmetics from CVS in Bucks County: police

article

Newtown Borough Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman caught on camera with a bag full of stolen items.

The suspect was first seen exiting a SEPTA bus before entering a CVS in Newtown on April 10.

CVS reported that more than $1,600 in cosmetics were stolen after reviewing surveillance video.

Police say the woman placed the stolen items in her bag and cargo pants, then left without paying.

Photos posted by police show the suspect wearing a Disney "Villains" shirt onboard the bus with bags in her hands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.