Police: Man shot in neck inside Franklin Mills Mall

Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside the Franklin Mills Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 1:25 p.m. on the 1400 block of Franklin Mills Circle.

Inside the mall, they found a 21-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The man was taken to Aria-Jefferson Hospital by medics and was placed in stable condition.

The scene was held, but no arrests have been made nor has any weapon been recovered.

