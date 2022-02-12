Police: Man shot in the head and killed in Eastwick
EASTWICK - Philadelphia Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed.
Officials say the shooting happened on the 8100 block of Grovers Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood, Saturday night, just before 7:30.
Responding officers found the man, who was in his late 20s or early 30s, with at least three gunshot wounds to his head.
Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Investigators say no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
