Police: Man shot in the head and killed in Eastwick

article

Philadelphia Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 8100 block of Grovers Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood, Saturday night, just before 7:30.

Responding officers found the man, who was in his late 20s or early 30s, with at least three gunshot wounds to his head.

MORE HEADLINES:

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators say no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter