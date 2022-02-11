At least 20 shots fired at delivery driver in Queen Village, police say

article

Police say a food delivery driver was caught in a hail of gunfire Friday night in Queen Village.

According to investigators, the 31-year-old driver was making a delivery on the 900 block of North 5th Street just after 9 p.m. when at least one shooter got out of a car and opened fire.

Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that at least 20 shots were fired at the victim's car.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department who were patrolling nearby heard the gunfire and rushed to the location where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, Pace said.

The officers drove him to Jefferson Hospital where he was initially admitted in critical condition but was upgraded to stable.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter