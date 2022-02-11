Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot in Kensington driven to hospital by officers, police say

Crime & Public Safety
Police found a 36-year-old man shot inside a Jeep and drove him to the hospital in critical condition.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man badly wounded inside a car and rushed the victim to an area hospital. 

According to investigators, the shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington around 6:30 p.m. Friday. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department found a 36-year-old man shot twice in both legs inside a Jeep. 

Police drove the badly wounded man to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition. 

Police found a weapon at the scene for the shooting and made an arrest, according to preliminary information. 

