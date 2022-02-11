Man found shot in Kensington driven to hospital by officers, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man badly wounded inside a car and rushed the victim to an area hospital.
According to investigators, the shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department found a 36-year-old man shot twice in both legs inside a Jeep.
Police drove the badly wounded man to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.
Police found a weapon at the scene for the shooting and made an arrest, according to preliminary information.
