Police: Man shot once in both legs in North Philadelphia

article

A man has been hospitalized after he was shot twice in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 12:33 p.m. on the 500 block of West York Street.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot once in both legs and was taken to Temple University Hospital.

He is listed in stable condition. So far, no arrests have been made nor have any weapons been recovered.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter